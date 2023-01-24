LogicGate Hires Nicholas Kathmann as Chief Information Security Officer

Former Dell Technologies cybersecurity director to grow LogicGate's information security initiatives



CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, has hired Nicholas Kathmann as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With over 20 years of enterprise security experience, Kathmann will help scale the company's information security program, manage its external system security, drive platform security innovations and engage with LogicGate customers on security management.

"To build on LogicGate's growth and market position, we need the right person to innovate and advance our information security program," said Jay Jamison , president of product and technology at LogicGate. "Nick's breadth of enterprise security experience made him an obvious choice for the role. With Nick at the helm of our security organization, we're focusing on executing an effective internal security strategy to drive long-term success."

A seasoned technology executive, Kathmann brings a strong track record of delivering innovative security solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and Fortune 100 enterprises. Most recently, Kathmann served as director of cybersecurity at Dell Technologies, overseeing the internal cybersecurity program as well as leading the MSSP practice under the trade name xStreamCare Services™ for Security and Compliance. He also played a critical role in architecting and improving Dell Technologies' Trust Platform, a comprehensive security automation and visibility technology. Before joining Dell Technologies, Kathmann managed security and compliance at VirtuStream, which Dell acquired in 2020, and bolstered his enterprise experience at Dell EMC, RSA and more.

"With more complex, rapidly evolving threats, companies need holistic GRC programs to continuously assess and manage their risk postures," Kathmann said. "However, to deliver these solutions, we have a greater responsibility to offer innovative security processes that keep our customers and our company's data safe. I'm eager to get to work to help strengthen our platform's security, cultivate trust among our Risk Cloud user base, and allowing LogicGate customers to strengthen their security posture."

Kathmann's hiring comes as LogicGate scales its Risk Cloud platform to empower users to develop agile, holistic risk programs. The company recently announced its Cyber Risk & Controls Compliance Solution , empowering IT leaders to visualize, understand and optimize their cybersecurity posture. Because of its commitment to platform growth, G2 named LogicGate's Risk Cloud to its list of leading GRC platforms for the 14th consecutive quarter.

