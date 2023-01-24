Environmental Compliance Consultants, Inc. Selects Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM to Simplify Operations and Support Growth

DULLES, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The government contracting firm Environmental Compliance Consultants, Inc. (ECC) has chosen Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM to streamline their processes, provide strategic insight and support the company as it scales rapidly. Based in Anchorage, Alaska, ECC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that has grown to become an industry leader in materials and waste management for large industrial facilities, military installations and small businesses throughout the U.S. With Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM, ECC gets two tightly integrated, best-in-class solutions from a single provider, Unanet, a leader in project-based ERP and CRM solutions for government contractors (GovCon).

Heading into the 2020 pandemic, ECC realized threefold growth in gross revenue over a five-year period resulting from the company's expansion into multiple markets throughout the lower 48 states. Heidi Nelson, director of marketing and sales, recognized that ECC's sales opportunities had doubled year over year since 2020 but didn't have an efficient way to manage the organization's growing sales pipeline. At the same time, she learned the firm's accounting team was struggling with limitations in their off-the-shelf accounting software that resulted in inefficient and less effective project and operations management, which was impacting the company's profitability.

To solve these challenges, ECC conducted a thorough search for solutions, ultimately choosing Unanet based on positive reviews from similar customers and a proven track record of providing cost-effective, intuitive ERP and CRM solutions that scale as a firm grows. Given the rapid growth ECC experienced and its forecast for the future, migrating to the robust Unanet ERP and CRM solutions will provide a stable system to support the company's growth.

"We experienced significant growth heading into the pandemic, and we are poised for even more after," said Nelson. "Unanet will be able to provide more strategic insight into our sales and operations and provide a streamlined system for sales funnel management, project management, accounting and controls that will ultimately help increase our profits. Our team knew we could be working smarter, not harder. We are excited about how Unanet will help us do that as we expand."

Unanet CRM can elevate, formalize and standardize the capture processes of small GovCon firms. Approximately 37% of small GovCons lack a formalized capture process which can significantly impede a firm's growth, according to Unanet's 2022 GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking report that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges in the government contracting world.

Today, more than 2,000 fast-growing GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility, while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCon, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,700 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Environmental Compliance Consultants

Environmental Compliance Consultants, Inc. (ECC) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Founded in 1999 by three retired members of the Armed Forces, ECC was established to provide Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) compliance services to Department of Defense clients in Alaska. From our small beginnings with a single contract, we developed a proprietary database to track waste from generation to final disposal and became an industry leader in materials and waste management services for federal installations, industrial complexes, commercial entities and small businesses. Our ability to support our clients has expanded through additional offerings that include environmental consulting, environmental construction, and response services. The company has also expanded geographically with multiple service centers in Alaska, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Hawaii.

