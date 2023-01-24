Duck Duck Books and Eco Goods Recognized by the Mom's Choice Awards in Multiple Categories

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Duck Books, an MWBE certified children's book publisher based out of Seattle, Washington is honored to announce that their "I Am Me" Books has been named among the best in family-friendly media, products and services by the Mom's Choice Awards®, as the Gold Award recipient in the Children's Picture Books Category. In addition, the Duck Duck Backpack - "Earth" has been named as the Gold Award recipient in the Gear & Accessories Category.

Serena Li , founder of Duck Duck Books says their vision is to "create a sustainable world for the future generations."

"We are happy to award deserving items like the Duck Duck Backpack - "Earth" and I Am Me! books," said Dawn Matheson, CEO, Mom's Choice Awards. "Our panel of judges really felt these items merited a place on our list of the best in family-friendly products that parents and educators can feel confident in using." The MCA evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

Serena Li, founder of Duck Duck Books says their vision is to "create a sustainable world for the future generations." From books that are built to last, to eco-conscious lifestyle goods that are designed to be washable, reusable, and convertible, Duck Duck Books and Duck Duck Eco Goods work together to further causes of diversity, giving back, and spreading the love of our planet and one another. What an accomplishment it is for Duck Duck Books to be recognized in their efforts and how their values align with the MCA.

You can support Duck Duck Books and Duck Duck Eco Goods at www.duckduckbooks.com

About Duck Duck Books®

Duck Duck Books is a MWBE certified publisher of multilingual board books and designer of eco goods for children. We create sustainable products that introduce language learning, cultivate emotional intelligence, and instill eco-conscious lifestyles.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services.

Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com .

