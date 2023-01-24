Benchmark Education Company Celebrates Department of Defense's School Success with Benchmark Advance

DoD elementary schools are ranked the best in the U.S. on "The Nation's Report Card."

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading educational publisher Benchmark Education Company (BEC) congratulates the fourth and eighth-grade students attending Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, who led the nation in scoring on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Reading and Mathematics Assessments. These assessments mark the first NAEP administered since the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic. DoDEA schools use Benchmark Advance, BEC's English Language Arts program, for their core curriculum in Grades K-5.

DoDEA, a longtime user of multiple BEC resources in its schools around the world, announced recently that its students' average scale scores ranged from 15 to 23 percentage points higher than corresponding national average scores and held steady or rose while national average scores declined. Additionally, DoDEA was the only state/jurisdiction in which scores rose for any grade/subject. Beyond Benchmark Advance, BEC has supported DoDEA educators and helped to empower their students through its assessment program, Oral Reading Records, and its reading intervention programs, Spring Forward (for Grades K-2) and Steps to Advance (for Grades 2-6).

The NAEP is often called "The Nation's Report Card" and is the only nationally representative and continuing assessment of what American students know and can do in various subject areas. The 2022 Reading and Mathematics Assessments were administered using digital-based assessments to fourth and eighth-grade students in public schools nationwide.

"All credit goes to the wonderful, dedicated DoDEA educators and their hard-working students," BEC founder and CEO Tom Reycraft said. "We at Benchmark Education are very pleased and gratified that our resources could play a role in this impressive achievement."

