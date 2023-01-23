SLR CAPITAL PARTNERS SECURES $2.2 BILLION OF EQUITY COMMITMENTS TO ITS DIRECT LENDING STRATEGIES

Demonstrates strong investor interest in Multi-strategy Private Credit offering

Total additional investable capital, including anticipated leverage, of $3.8 billion

Enhances SLR's ability to provide borrowers with customized financing solutions amid market volatility

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SLR Capital Partners, LLC ("SLR"), a boutique asset manager focused on direct lending with expertise across a range of financing solutions for U.S. middle market companies, announced today that it closed on $2.2 billion of equity commitments within SLR's direct cash flow lending and specialty finance strategies ("Multi-strategy Private Credit") during the second half of 2022. Inclusive of anticipated leverage, the commitments total $3.8 billion of additional investment capital.

"We are grateful for our partnership with the institutional and wealth management clients who have made early commitments to our current class of private credit funds," said Michael Gross, Co-Founder of SLR. "We believe their support demonstrates the success and appeal of our unique Multi-strategy Private Credit funds. We focus on senior secured investments across cash flow, asset-based, specialty finance, and life science lending, which enables us to offer a differentiated risk-return profile for our investors."

"Given the strong credit performance across our existing portfolios, our broad expertise and opportunity set, and our experience investing through several economic cycles, we believe that SLR is well positioned to invest successfully during this period of volatility," said Bruce Spohler, Co-Founder of SLR.

The equity commitments were secured from a range of pension, insurance company, endowment, wealth management, and family office investors in initial closings for successor investment vehicles. Of note, SLR's 2018 and 2019 vintage Multi-strategy Private Credit funds have experienced no realized losses to date.

"We believe this additional capital, coupled with SLR's strong fundraising momentum, will enhance our teams' ability to support companies through challenging market conditions," said Phil Guerin, Chief Marketing Officer at SLR. "With our current capital base, we are well positioned to deliver customized financing solutions for U.S. middle market borrowers."

About SLR Capital Partners, LLC

SLR is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow, asset-based, and specialty finance senior secured loans. Currently, SLR manages public and private business development companies ("BDCs"), private credit funds, and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to publicly-traded BDC SLR Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: SLRC). The platform was founded by Michael Gross and Bruce Spohler, who each have over 35 years of investment experience through multiple credit cycles.

