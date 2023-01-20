The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces 1st Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: TWN) announced today details regarding its investment performance for the three month period ended November 30, 2022.

The Fund reported a net asset value per share of $30.09 as of the close of business on November 30, 2022. This represents an increase of $0.13 per share from the net asset value per share of $29.96 reported on August 31, 2022. The Fund had a total return of 0.43% for the three months ended November 30, 2022 based on the change in its net asset value. For the same period the TAIEX Total Return Index returned -2.66% (in US$ terms).

The Fund's share price, as traded on the New York Stock Exchange on November 30, 2022, was $24.50, representing a decrease of $0.70 per share from the share price of $25.20 on August 31, 2022. The Fund's discount to net asset value per share increased from 15.89% on August 31, 2022 to 18.58% on November 30, 2022.

For the three month period ended November 30, 2022, the Fund had net realized loss of $8,622,111 on investments and foreign currency transactions and an increase in net unrealized appreciation of $9,787,866 on investments and foreign currency transactions. The Fund's net investment loss (consisting of dividend and interest income less operating expenses) for the same period was $225,786.



Quarter Ended November 30, 2022 Year Ended August 31, 2022 Quarter Ended November 30, 2021







Total Net Assets $ 224,755,565 $ 223,815,596 $ 340,988,935







Gross Investment Income Per Share $ 538,982 $0.07 $ 5,200,507 $539,699 $0.07







Net Investment Income (Loss) Per Share $ (225,786) $(0.03) $ 2,454,980 $ (560,801) $(0.07)







Net Realized Gain (Loss) on

Investments and Foreign

Currency Transactions $ (8,622,111) $ (12,629,441) $ 1,771,279







Change in Net Unrealized

Appreciation (Depreciation) on

Investments and Foreign

Currency Translations 9,787,866 $ (64,155,101) $ 19,863,189







Total Realized and Unrealized

Gain (Loss) on Investments Per Share $ 1,165,755 $0.16 $ (76,784,542) $ 21,634,468 $2.90







Net Increase (Decrease) in Net

Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share $ 939,969 $0.13 $ (74,329,562) $ 21,073,668 $2.83

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

