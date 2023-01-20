Family Research Council, 13 Pro-life Groups Send Letter Urging Walgreens, CVS To Cease Dispensing Abortion-Inducing Drugs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council, along with thirteen other pro-life organizations, today sent letters addressed to the leadership of CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance pharmacy chains calling on them to stop acting as de-facto abortion centers by dispensing abortion inducing drugs.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement:

"The Biden administration has now turned to neighborhood pharmacies to do their bidding on abortion. CVS and Walgreens have indicated they will follow the lead of the Biden FDA and essentially turn their neighborhood pharmacies into abortion facilities. This is a very risky venture for these national pharmacies," Perkins said.

"As a former Louisiana state legislator who authored one of the first abortion clinic regulation acts, I am certain state lawmakers who have been working aggressively over the last decade to advance the sanctity of life, will not let Big Business and Big Pharma drag their states back into the death business. We will be working with both federal and state lawmakers, along with consumers, to keep neighborhoods across America free from abortion if CVS and Walgreens ultimately go down this path," Perkins concluded.

The letter read in part:

"Converting your pharmacies into abortion facilities presents many potential legal concerns for your company…Retail pharmacies may not be directly required to ensure that all proper health and safety protocols still required by the FDA are met by the prescribers, but a lack of medical oversight by the prescribers may still lead to foreseeable consequences for the woman taking the chemical abortion pills. If women are severely injured, or even killed, by taking the chemical abortion regimen fulfilled by your pharmacies, these tragic situations could lead to both public image and legal ramifications for your pharmacy. Likewise, retail pharmacies are ill-prepared to ensure that a second party picking up a chemical abortion prescription is not a sex trafficker, pimp, or abuser forcing a woman to undergo a traumatizing abortion without her knowledge or consent. If women unknowingly are given the abortion regimen fulfilled by your pharmacy, once again, your corporation will face public outcry."

Read the full CVS Health letter.

Read the full Walgreens Boots Alliance letter.

FRC Action, FRC's legislative affiliate, also gathered 51,945 signatures from constituents calling on the two pharmacy chains to stop selling abortifacients in their pharmacies, to keep their pharmacy businesses, a pharmacy business - not an abortion business.

