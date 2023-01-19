Black Family Homeschool Conference to Bring Options to Families during School Choice Week

Hybrid homeschool conference to feature Exhibitor Hall, Teen Track, Read-In

CLARKSTON, Ga., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black families are the fastest-growing homeschool population in the United States. Celebrating that fact and raising awareness about home education as a school choice, the Georgia Black Home Educators Network is hosting The Flourish: 2023 Black Family Homeschool Conference on Jan. 25-27 during National School Choice Week.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The community event brings together Black families, group leaders, churches, academia, and community organizations to support the growing homeschooling movement in Georgia. Hosted at the DeKalb Conference Center, at least 250 community members are expected to attend in person, with hundreds more attending virtually.

Keynote speakers at the event include University of Georgia professor Dr. Cheryl Fields-Smith and author, speaker, and worldschooling mama Amber O'Neal Johnston. The conference will include an exhibitor hall of homeschool materials, a Black Family Read-In event featuring Black authors, a networking event for educational entrepreneurs like microshooling families, a mental health and faith session for teens, workshop sessions on homeschool fathers, exceptional children, support groups, four-year highschool homeschooling plans, and much more.

Event planners say their vision for the conference is for underserved parents to experience the power and freedom of home education. The event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

The Georgia Black Home Educators Network is a collaboration of Black Homeschool Group leaders and supporters working together to provide opportunities, ensure access, and secure resources that empower Black families as home educators.

The DeKalb Conference Center is located at Georgia Piedmont Technical College at 495 North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston, GA. Tickets and more information about the 2023 Black Family Homeschool Conference are available at www.georgiablackhomeeducators.org.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week