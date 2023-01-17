Tenant Inc. Integrates with Prorize's Revenue Management

The latest Hummingbird integration levels up revenue management capabilities for self-storage operators

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc. , a leader in self-storage technology, and Prorize , a global leader in revenue management, today announced the integration of their technology platforms built solely for self-storage operators.

The integration between Tenant's Hummingbird Platform and Prorize's Self Storage Revenue Optimizer™ (SSRO™) creates a seamless data flow that enhances the data quality and intelligence across solutions. The SSRO automatically uploads pricing recommendations at any frequency into Hummingbird, allowing customers to gain valuable insights and make better pricing decisions.

"Self-storage operators have to get pricing right to be competitive in their markets, and we want to provide the tools to help them succeed," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "Integrating with Prorize, which is one of the most advanced revenue management solutions on the market today, will greatly benefit our customers by ensuring our customers have those tools."

Companies across five continents rely on Prorize's SSRO to analyze hundreds of combinations of parameters – promotion, unit type, unit size, competition, and other market conditions – to forecast demand and accurately predict the price a customer is willing to pay. As a result, operators experience an incremental revenue lift of 10% or more over the industry average.

"Tenant's Hummingbird Platform is leading-edge technology for self-storage operators," said Ahmet Kuyumcu, CEO and Founder of Prorize. "The addition of Hummingbird's customer and rental data as part of SSRO will only enhance its ability to optimize street rates and existing customer rate increases, helping operators maximize their revenue."

