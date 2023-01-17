RiversEdge Advisors Announces Takeover of 17,000 Square Feet Building for New Headquarters

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RiversEdge Advisors, a financial planning firm based in Wilmington, Delaware is excited to announce a move to its new office located at 600 North King Street. The firm makes the move after spending more than 10 years on the Wilmington Riverfront.

RiversEdge Advisors, a financial planning firm based in Wilmington, Delaware is excited to announce a move to its new office located at 600 North King Street. (PRNewswire)

RiversEdge has experienced significant growth and the 17,000 square feet its new headquarters provides is essential for continued expansion in both talent and capability. Growth isn't the only consideration in selecting this space though. Professionalism and creativity are front and center in the design of the office. CEO Brian Carney, "financial planning is perpetually evolving in both tools and techniques across the spectrum of personal and commercial clients. Our relationships are particularly strong and successful because we tailor the optimal mix of human and software to achieve their goals. Our goal was to find a space that provides the inspiration, amenities, and runway to support our next decade of growth. A space that's centered on collaboration, both with clients and as a team. I think we've more than accomplished this."

Brian continued, "we created a space where RiversEdge teammates want to spend time. We're adding employees on a national scale through a hybrid model centered on more regular in-person interaction, providing the utmost value for our clients as well as professional growth for our team."

About RiversEdge Advisors

RiversEdge Advisors is an independent, award-winning Investment advisory firm founded in Wilmington, DE in 2013. RiversEdge serves high-net-worth individuals and families seeking to maximize financial security and understanding. RiversEdge also provides a full suite of business advisory and planning solutions across insurance, retirement, and investment, including ongoing servicing and education. All solutions are delivered through customized, time tested, strategies on a national scale.

For more information, please visit www.riversedgeadvisors.com

CONTACT: Brooke Kuhlman of RiversEdge Advisors, LLC

EMAIL: bkuhlman@riversedgeadvisors.com

PHONE: 302-573-6864

RiversEdge Advisors of Wilmington, DE (PRNewsfoto/RiversEdge Advisors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RiversEdge Advisors