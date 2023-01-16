SAS and project44 Team Up to Power Real-Time Visibility and Planning

Supply chain platform showcased at NRF 2023 illuminates how companies can gain a competitive edge

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, and SAS , the leader in analytics software and services, today announced its new retail ecosystem partner collaboration which will focus on harnessing supply chain data analytics to minimize disruptions impacting the customer experience.

project44 logo (PRNewsfoto/project44) (PRNewswire)

The companies will showcase their solution's capabilities at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2023 Big Show January 15-17, demonstrating how supply chain modernization helps retailers, consumer goods manufacturers and e-commerce companies gain a competitive advantage by improving collaboration, sustainability and shipping costs, while optimizing inventory levels to create a customer-centric supply chain.

During NRF23, schedule an appointment to meet with project44 and SAS supply chain experts at SAS Booth 5020.

"These volatile times require a different way of thinking," said Bart De Muynck, project44's Chief Industry Officer. "Retailers know how a purchase goes from raw material to a store shelf or consumer's door, but supply chain visibility technology enables them to track, manage, measure and optimize every step of that journey in real-time. Our work with SAS is key to unlocking the most resilient and efficient logistics operations possible. Visibility is an important step toward digitizing logistics workflows and training AI to make decisions that reduce costs and satisfy customers."

"The project44 and SAS collaboration brings together the world's largest global real-time transportation data repository with industry leading intelligent supply chain planning capabilities to enable precision and visibility in E2E global supply chains. The collaboration promises greater agility, resiliency and cost optimization in supply chain planning," said Brian Kilcourse, Managing Partner at Retail Systems Research.

Last mile deliveries make up some 53 percent of the total shipping cost and 41 percent of supply chain costs, according to Accenture. As a vital component of supply chain management, last mile delivery plays a crucial role in ensuring consumer satisfaction and carries significant expense with added costs incurred if fulfillment is not properly planned.

New research highlighted in project44's Supply Chain Insights' State of Parcel report for December 2022 showed an increase in retail industry final mile transit times. This indicates the retail industry is increasingly challenged by carrier transit times due to capacity constraints with on-time performance decreasing compared to November 2022. This has created a growing trend of carrier diversification to help retailers address shipping delays, thereby gaining more agility and flexibility in the last mile supply chain to mitigate the impact on customer experience.

Featured speaker, Bart De Muynck, will discuss how Movement by project44™, optimizes the flow of products globally, delivering better resiliency, sustainability, and value to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers.

"While there were many disruptions in 2022, arguably none had as much impact on retail as the challenges faced by supply chain logistics leaders. 2023 will continue to make supply chain optimization efforts even more difficult as socioeconomic and geopolitical pressures mount," said Dan Mitchell, Global Director of Retail and Consumer Goods at SAS. "This reality is a call to arms for organizations to optimize their supply chains with SAS and project44 able to meet this challenge with best-in-class, real-time supply chain visibility data matched with leading analytics to deliver increased value for our mutual clients."

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a seven-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@project44.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE project44