Cherry Bekaert Joins Accounting+ to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Within Profession

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cherry Bekaert (the Firm) is proud to announce joining Accounting+, a growing coalition committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within accounting through a nationwide campaign to attract a new generation of students into the talent pipeline.

"We are proud to join Accounting+ alongside other prominent firms to engage and lay the foundation for a more diverse accounting workforce. We champion DEI and strive to create a workplace where anyone can come to find their space and create their future." Cynthia Daniel, Diversity & Culture Leader, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC.

Led by the Center for Audit Quality (CAQ), a nonpartisan public policy organization serving as the voice of U.S. public company auditors, Accounting+ is a first-of-its kind, profession-backed campaign to actively engage high school and college students with dynamic, tailored resources on the benefits of a career in accounting, including paths to entrepreneurship and to helping build vibrant local communities. The campaign dispels misperceptions about accounting – namely that it is not interesting or a profession that can help them reach their goals. The Accounting+ campaign is based on research that found substantial openness to accounting as a profession.

"We are focused on addressing the diversity gap that exists within accounting," said Liz Barentzen, Vice President Talent Initiatives, CAQ. "With Accounting+, our goal is to reach the next generation of accounting professionals and ensure that students can see themselves within this exciting, high-demand field."

"As we reimagine the future of the accounting profession, we stand by our commitment to excellence," said Michelle Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Bekaert Advisory LLC. "By expanding the talent pool and actively inviting more diverse young people to consider the accounting community, we continue to foster professionals who embody the same passion for excellence as the Firm. In addition, we hope to help fuel a future pipeline of accounting professionals."

By joining Accounting+, Cherry Bekaert commits to be a part of the collective effort to improve diversity in accounting by playing an important role in upskilling communities and working to create a more diverse talent pipeline.

