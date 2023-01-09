CGCC to Honor Dr. Henry A. Kissinger and SCG America at 2023 Lunar New Year Gala

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China General Chamber of Commerce – USA (CGCC) proudly announced today the honorees of its Lifetime Achievement Award and Outstanding Community Contribution Award, recognizing extraordinary individuals and organizations whose work exemplifies the mission and values of the Chamber: to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation between the U.S. and China. The Awards Ceremony will be held at the CGCC 2023 Lunar New Year of the Rabbit Gala on January 18th in New York City. With the theme of "Respect and Resilience", the event will host more than 400 for an exciting evening filled with insightful remarks from various leaders in the U.S.-China business communities.

The inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Dr. Henry A. Kissinger in recognition of his achievements as a trailblazer and lifelong contributor to U.S.- China relations. Over the past 40 years, economic and trade relations have been an important propeller in the bilateral relationship. Dr. Kissinger has always stood as a pillar of inspiration in promoting trade cooperation and a staunch supporter of common prosperity in both countries.



As the 56 th U.S. Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977, Dr. Kissinger served as the first official U.S. envoy to China and has made more than 100 trips to the country throughout the past 50 years. Representing the diplomatic wisdom of generations to break the ice and facilitate the handshake across the Pacific, his historic efforts paved the way for the normalization of relations between the two countries followed by decades of cross-border investment, trade, growth, and prosperity.





The Outstanding Community Contribution Award will be presented to SCG America Group Inc. (SCGA) for its role as a longstanding and impactful contributor to the prosperity of local communities. With "harmony" serving as the company's fundamental principle in its philanthropic efforts, the company remains committed to partnering with the people of New York in building a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive city.



For the past three decades, the New York City headquartered subsidiary of Shanghai Construction Group has committed to creating enduring value for partners and clients in the U.S. by providing exceptional professional services and innovative solutions.

