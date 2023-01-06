Advertise With Us
CORIUM TO PRESENT AT 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corium LLC (Corium) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Perry J. Sternberg, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific.

ABOUT CORIUM

Corium is a leading commercial-stage neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of differentiated therapies that provide clinicians with meaningful new treatment options for patients, their families, and their caregivers.

Corium is commercializing two FDA-approved products in the U.S., AZSTARYS® and ADLARITY®.  For further information, please visit http://www.corium.com.

Contact:
Heather Gartman
Gartmanpr@gmail.com
202-413-4226

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corium-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301715128.html

SOURCE Corium, LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.