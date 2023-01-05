Lake Street Advisors Continues to Expand with Partner Addition

Shawn Valliere, JD, formerly Wealth Advisor, elevated to Partner

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Street Advisors, a wealth and investment advisory firm founded in 2003, is pleased to announce the promotion of Shawn Valliere, JD to Partner. Valliere joined the firm in 2021 and has been an integral part of the firm's continued growth and success.

"Shawn has done outstanding work since joining Lake Street. His leadership will be a driver for our continued success for many years, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the partnership," said Joe Chase, Managing Partner of Lake Street.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Lake Street leadership and look forward to helping continue our firm's success for decades to come. I believe our people, culture, and indispensable advice we provide to families of significant wealth sets us apart amongst peers," said Valliere.

To learn more about Shawn click here.

For more information, visit lakestreetadvisors.com or call 603-610-4101.

About Lake Street Advisors

For nearly 20 years Lake Street has catered to a select group of executives and entrepreneurs to deliver on all aspects of their financial lives and investment needs. Operating with a 2:1 ratio – two clients to every employee, the firm is able to deliver high touch service in a practical way. Located in Portsmouth, NH and Boston, MA, the firm has 5 partners and 45 employees, currently managing about $3 billion in assets.

Media Contact:

Nicole Dunlevy

nicole.dunlevy@lakestreetadvisors.com

603-610-4101

View original content:

SOURCE Lake Street Advisors