Impartner Enhances "Partner Marketing Automation" Platform - Makes Co-Selling Easier Than Ever - No Marketing Experience Required for Partners

Impartner now refers to TCMA solution as Partner Marketing Automation (PMA) reflecting the addition of several "Do it for me" options within platform capabilities.

In many cases, customers update the content, and the partner watches the results roll in.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, has enhanced its Partner Marketing Automation (PMA) solutions to include more "Do it for me" options to make co-selling and co-marketing even more automated. These updates are included within Impartner's Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform which was recently ranked as a Leader within the G2 2023 Winter Reports.

"Anyone without any marketing experience can use Impartner for joint marketing with channel partners," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "For most marketing, partners opt-in, send a couple of assets, and the system does the rest—the brand updates the content. We've also created a 'Do it for me' option, making our PMA platform the most partner-friendly marketing automation system available."

Promotion Syndication

With Promotion Syndication, brands create a topic-based library of banner ads partners can use. All content is maintained by the brand, eliminating the need for updating partners on new marketing messaging or worrying about partners using old messaging. All types of ads and different languages are supported. Promotion Syndication helps companies manage co-marketing efforts more effectively.

Email Management

Impartner added a "Do it for me" option for email marketing within the PMA platform. With this functionality partners can share their marketing contact lists directly with a vendor and opt-in to hands off email campaigns sent on their behalf. Partners with no marketing experience can navigate the user interface, upload their marketing lists, and then turn marketing over to the marketing expertise at the brand. Partners can then sit back and monitor the leads that get generated for them. Vendors can also supply partners with a "campaign-in-a-box" for partners to use which integrates with Impartner's exclusive and integrative Google Paid Search functionality and highly innovative Google Ads for the Channel.

Easy Way to Get Started

A new "Get Started" tab in Impartner's Marketing Center contains short, easily digestible video tutorials that walk partners through the setup process. Vendor administrators can now link to specific topics, tactics or specific pieces of content within the Marketing Center to highlight a particular campaign or point users directly to relevant content. These new features guide a user through the execution of campaigns. As partners see results from automated campaigns, a new dashboard shows progress toward KPIs.

These new features are now available to any company using Impartner's TCMA platform. Interested companies can learn more here.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

