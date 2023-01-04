Sandata Expands Revenue Cycle Management Services

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata, the leading provider of technology solutions to the home care industry expands its Revenue Cycle Management Services (RCM Services) offering across home care and I/DD.

Sandata Announces New Mobile Visit Verification(TM) Solution (PRNewsfoto/Sandata Technologies, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Home healthcare billing has become increasingly complex with varying rules and requirements across Medicaid Managed Care, Medicare Advantage, EVV, and claims aggregators. This complexity is compounded as agencies diversify their revenue streams into private pay and other alternative payer sources. Outsourcing this complexity to Sandata's team of revenue cycle management experts allows agencies to concentrate on growth and providing exceptional patient care without the worry of managing billing and cash flow.

"The Sandata Revenue Cycle Management service was originally launched to enable our Sandata Agency Management customers to achieve a high level of cash flow performance at 99% of billing or better," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata's Chief Executive Officer. "The service eliminates the costs and risks of internal staffing, such as turnover, illness, vacations, and bad hires. We are pleased to expand this offering to the general home care and I/DD provider communities."

"Our team has many years of experience in home care and I/DD revenue cycle management, and we handle the entire revenue cycle process end to end, from authorization support and billing clean claims, to posting payments and denials appeals," said Phil Feldman, Sandata's National Director of Revenue Cycle Management. "Unlike most revenue cycle management service providers, we work in our customers' systems, so their data remains their data. And, unlike other providers, we support both Sandata users and those using most commercially available home care and IDD agency management systems. We also provide robust accounting and performance reporting as well as fiscal audit support, ensuring insights into operational issues impacting clean claims and denials."

Ready for better optimization, increased cash collections, and the ability to focus on client care? Get more out of your existing RCM practices by partnering with Sandata Revenue Cycle Management Services. Contact us today for a free consultation and keep an eye out for updates on our 2023 speaking engagements, including Phil Feldman's RCM education sessions.

About Sandata:

Sandata Technologies, LLC is transforming healthcare with the most trusted technology and unmatched experience. From increased agency performance enabling an average of 99.2% cash collections with RCM Services to improved AR accuracy with over $200m in cash collections for our agencies, Sandata is the leading U.S. provider of Revenue Cycle Management Services. At Sandata, we don't just bill and collect, we partner with you to maximize your revenue and collections. Visit Sandata.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandata Technologies, LLC