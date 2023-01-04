Plan to make memories with adventure-friendly RV series navigators from Garmin

RV 895/1095 navigators bring large displays, enhanced travel content and simplified arrival planning using high-resolution satellite imagery of RV parks and campgrounds

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the large, tablet-like 8 and 10-inch RV 895 and RV 1095 navigators, tailored to the RV and camping lifestyle. The series boasts a reimagined feature set to help RV drivers maneuver in larger vehicles, offering recommended routes based on the size and weight of their recreational vehicles or towable trailers. In addition to custom vehicle routing and preloaded traveler content, the navigators can simplify arrival with BirdsEye satellite imagery, which shows vivid aerial views for most addresses and locations, including campgrounds and RV parks. The new navigators incorporate a split-view map option that shows an active route on one side, with an overview of the remaining route and impending weather conditions1 on the other.

"We're excited to offer our very best in navigation for camping enthusiasts," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Find the best places to stop along your route, access real-time parking and shower availability at popular travel centers and enjoy vivid satellite map views upon arrival to easily see the best route for maneuvering your RV."

Routing made easy

Recreational drivers can utilize custom routing2 based on the size and weight of their vehicle or trailer and drive with increased awareness of the road ahead with alerts for upcoming bridge heights, weight limits, sharp curves, school zones, steep grades and more. In addition, travelers can use the route planner to discover the best stops along the way to enrich their journey with recommendations for local hot spots as well as suggestions for more adventurous routes and scenery.

Purpose-built for the camping adventure

The new RV 895 and RV 1095 include several of the core navigation features to upgrade the experience for any camping adventure:

A wealth of pre-loaded traveler information, including a convenient directory of U.S. national parks, content from Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA ® campgrounds, Tripadvisor ® traveler ratings and millions of popular points of interest from Foursquare ® .

® , can be displayed on the navigator when paired with the Travel plaza loyalty points and rewards from participating providers across the U.S., including Pilot Travel Centers LLC, can be displayed on the navigator when paired with the Garmin Drive ™ smartphone app.

Map updates of North America are included, with coverage of the U.S., Mexico , Canada , Puerto Rico , U.S. Virgin Islands , Cayman Islands and Bahamas .

Trip planning made easy through the Garmin Drive app, allowing travelers to plot their course prior to departure.

Garmin Voice Assist allows the user to control the navigator with their voice, while built-in Bluetooth ® technology gives the user the ability to make and take calls hands-free when the navigator is paired with the Garmin Drive app.

Receive real-time traffic information, weather, fuel prices and smart notifications when paired with the Garmin Drive app.

Traveling in tandem

Travelers can easily use their new RV navigators with a variety of compatible Garmin products and services (sold separately) designed to improve and simplify the journey, including:

3 pair with the RV navigator to display what's behind the RV when in reverse Backup cameras – BC ™ 50 wireless backup cameras or compatible third-party wired cameraspair with the RV navigator to display what's behind the RV when in reverse

Garmin PowerSwitch – compact digital switch box for convenient control of the RV's 12-volt electronics such as lights, fans and more

Wireless Bluetooth headsets – Garmin headsets with active noise cancellation (ANC) offer high-quality audio for loud road-noise environments

Available now, the RV 895 has a suggested retail price of $699.99, while the RV 1095 has a suggested retail price of $899.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/rv. See the RV series navigators on display during CES 2023 at the Garmin booth, #3641.

1Requires navigator to be paired with the Garmin Drive smartphone app

2Not available in all areas. Entering your RV or trailer profile characteristics does not guarantee your RV's characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

3Requires the Garmin magnetic mount with video-in port accessory (sold separately)

