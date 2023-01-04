MEET GREET: NATIONAL FRANCHISOR LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF UPSCALE COMMUNITY MAGAZINES

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's leading niche magazine franchisor, The N2 Company (N2), has announced its latest line of print publications to go to market: Greet magazine. The new brand already reaches readers in more than 30 communities across the U.S., with additional territories slated for future launches.

Every issue of Greet is free for residents and guarantees unique community stories they can't find anywhere else.

"We've identified additional franchise opportunities nationwide and look for the right candidates to launch one of our Greet magazines in their local community," said Bethany Mascena Tracy, N2's Director of Recruitment.

Led by local N2 franchise owners, Greet is a monthly publication customized for the community it serves. Product features include profiles on local groups and notable residents, reader-contributed recipes, and photos of local pets. Each issue guarantees a new collection of unique, hyper-local stories.

Greet is the sister publication to The N2 Company's flagship product, Stroll . While Stroll magazines are produced for small to mid-sized affluent neighborhoods, certain Stroll-worthy communities have a footprint beyond the scope of the brand. N2 leaders recognized a need for publications as high-caliber as N2 magazines, but that serve a larger-scale community or entire town.

Though magazines under the Greet umbrella have slowly transitioned to this brand over the last few months, January 2023 marks the first in which every previously published magazine within the publication line adorns the Greet brand. Currently, Greet magazines serve communities in Alabama, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Washington. Greet is a free resource for residents thanks to business owners who, through advertising partnerships, champion the publication's mission to connect their local community through stories readers can't find elsewhere.

