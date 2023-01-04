CME Group Reports Record Average Daily Volume of 23.3 Million Contracts Traded in 2022, an Increase of 19%

- Equity Index ADV grew 39% for the year and 26% in Q4

- Interest Rate ADV up 18% annually, driven by record SOFR volume and OI

- Highest-ever Q4 ADV

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2022 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 23.3 million contracts during the year, an increase of 19% over 2021. ADV increased 6% in the fourth quarter to 21.8 million contracts, and ADV increased 7% in December to 19.2 million contracts. Annual, quarterly and monthly market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2022 highlights across asset classes include:

Equity Index ADV increased 39%

Interest Rate ADV increased 18%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 24%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 82%

ADV outside the United States increased 15% to 6.3 million contracts, including 30% growth in Latin America , 27% in Asia , and 10% in EMEA

Q4 2022 highlights across asset classes include:

Record SOFR futures and options ADV of 2,985,320 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 26%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%

Metals ADV increased 7%

December 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional December year-over-year product highlights include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 12%

Metals ADV increased 22%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 20%

Micro Products ADV

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 26% to €323B and U.S. Repo increased 4% to $268B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 11% to $55B

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:

SOURCE CME Group