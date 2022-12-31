EWTN Announces Special Programming In Honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict

IRONDALE, Ala., Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (EWTN) – In honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict, who passed away earlier today, EWTN will air the following special programming Saturday, Dec. 31. Further updates can be found on EWTN's website (www.ewtn.com), the EWTN app, and EWTN's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ewtnonline.

Tune into EWTN for an EWTN Live Special in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict with Host Father Mitch Pacwa at 2 p.m. ET (live) and 8 p.m. ET (encore). A live prayer service at 4 p.m. ET from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, AL and Mass at 4:30 p.m. ET from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. follow. Find EWTN at www.ewtn.com/everywhere. Updates can also be found at www.facebook.com/ewtnonline, www.ewtn.com, and the EWTN app. (PRNewswire)

December 31 Specials:

2 p.m. ET (live) and 8 p.m. ET (encore): EWTN Live Special in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict with Host Father Mitch Pacwa. Guests include Fr. Joseph Mary, EWTN Vice President of Theology Colin Donovan, Women of Grace Host Johnnette Williams, EWTN News Executive Editor Matthew Bunson, EWTN Rome Bureau Chief Andreas Thonhauser, EWTN Germany Managing Director Martin Rothweiler, and more.

4 p.m. ET: Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (30 min.) LIVE from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.

4:30 p.m. ET: Mass for the Vigil of the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. Cardinal Wilton Gregory and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio, will concelebrate.

EWTN's website now includes a special tribute page to Pope Benedict which outlines his many accomplishments. Find it here: https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/holysee/popes/benedictxvi.

For all the ways to access EWTN, please go to www.ewtn.com/everywhere.

