InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Pocket-Square Style Handkerchief (CCT-4757)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked in men's clothing and created this look on the job," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio. "The POCKET SPARK offers a trendy and stylish design that could garner a great deal of attention when wearing a suit, sport coat, or tuxedo."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an ornate pocket square or scarf for a suit, sport coat, or tuxedo. In doing so, it offers an attractive and finished appearance. It also could complement and contrast with the colors of ties and shirts. The invention features a fashionable and eye-catching design that is easy to position and display so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4757, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp