InventHelp Inventor Develops Bag- It (BEC-241)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an arborist having to retrieve my rope after a decent is so strenuous, this would relieve the stress on my muscles to have an automatic rope retrieval" said inventor from Claremont, NH "BAG-IT is a new product for rock climbers and arborists. It would provide a means of winding and retrieving a rope into a rope bag."

This innovative patent-pending invention would provide an automatic means of pulling and retrieving a rock climber or arborist's rope.

Ideally, would prevent stress and strain on an individual's hands, arms, shoulders, and upper body by enhancing comfort and could prevent injuries. BAG-IT would be easy to use, time and effort saving, convenient, small size, compact, and portable.

