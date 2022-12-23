Taylor Morrison Gives Team Members Funds to 'Build Joy' in Their Communities

For the sixth year, leading national homebuilder brings team members' philanthropic ideas to life

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, national homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) puts the company's philanthropic efforts in the hands of its team members by funding their ideas for ways to give back in their communities. For its sixth consecutive year, 10 Taylor Morrison team members will be supporting a variety of local causes uniquely personal to them through the company's annual charitable giving program, Build Joy.

"If you were given $1,000 to 'Build Joy' in your community, how would you spend it?" That's the question Taylor Morrison asks its team members. Since Build Joy began in 2017, the homebuilder has donated more than $140,000 to help bring 80 philanthropic ideas to life.

"Rather than telling team members what charitable contribution Taylor Morrison made on their behalf, we give team members the funds to lead acts of kindness themselves," said Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "The deeply personal meaning behind our team members' ideas and the local impact they're able to make right in the heart of our communities is far grander than anything we could do nationally."

This year's Build Joy projects span causes and regions across the country. From building beds for foster children and families struggling financially; to raising awareness for the resources available to those facing addiction; to supporting women and children in domestic abuse situations; to furnishing a girls home for high school-aged teens in partnership with HomeAid; to fulfilling an extensive list of needs for toddlers and teens at a local children's hospital where a team member's own son was cared for following a near-drowning; to a 20-year Marine veteran team member advancing a nonprofit focused on removing the stigma behind mental health; this year's activities draw upon the personal connections Taylor Morrison team members have to their causes.

In Sarasota, Fla., Senior Land Analyst Brian Crowe is rebuilding a storage shed that housed important sports equipment for outdoor therapy sessions at a school for children and adults with disabilities. The Haven Academy was in the path of Hurricane Ian's destruction, which destroyed the storage shed and many pieces of equipment inside.

"As a parent of a child who attends The Haven Academy, I am especially grateful to partner with my team members and rebuild something in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian," said Crowe. "The Haven Academy sees the ability in disability, and having a new, safe place to store playground equipment will help them get back to running their outdoor physical therapy programs."

Charlotte, N.C., Area Sales Manager MK Gallaher is supporting a women's home in Belmont, N.C., that helps college-aged women in crisis pregnancy situations continue their education by providing living quarters, life skills classes and career preparation assistance, food and childcare. As part of a nonprofit called MiraVia, the college residence houses up to 15 women and their children for up to two years of the child's life.

"I have been volunteering with and supporting MiraVia since I was five years old," said Gallaher. "I stand behind this organization because it helps promote women into becoming great moms and gives them hope and direction that, even in a crisis pregnancy situation, they can continue their life plan and finish their education."

Phoenix Community Sales Manager Wade Everling chose to support one of his customers and current Taylor Morrison homeowner. The homeowner recently suffered a massive heart attack and needs a heart transplant. Everling more than doubled his initial $1,000 from Taylor Morrison by hosting a community BBQ fundraiser through his BBQ business with all proceeds helping cover medical bills for the homeowner and his family. He raised $2,300 for the family.

"We became friends during the construction of his home," said Everling. "He even took me golfing a couple times, which tells you the kind of person he is. When I heard of his situation, I felt the need to help this family any way I can."

Throughout December 2022, and into early 2023, team members will record their Build Joy projects in self-produced videos, inviting others to share the joy of giving back. View their #BuildJoy videos at www.taylormorrison.com/build-joy.

