E1011 Labs Announces Higgs as Next Member of P3

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E1011 Labs, a California-based heat-not-burn innovator, is pleased to announce that Higgs, a California-based premium lifestyle cannabis brand known for its distinctive '90s-era branding, has joined the E1011 Labs Pilot Partnership Program ("P3"). P3 allows its members to leverage E1011 Labs' patented heat-not-burn technology to enhance each member's diversity in product offerings while establishing combined market share in the heat-not-burn segment.

Together, E1011 Labs and Higgs, will be launching two heat-not-burn product offerings compatible with the elon© device.

Higgs is the second member of E1011 Labs' P3 ecosystem, but is notably the first member from the Cannabis industry, and thus brings an unprecedented strategic strength and potential for this particular partnership.

Higgs' heat-not-burn offerings will be their second hemp-derived product offering, in addition to their array of cannabis products, most notably their signature pre-roll packs, currently available in select states. Oliver Higgins, founder and CEO of Higgs, stated, "Partnering with E1011 Labs furthers our mission of creating products that are focused on happiness and having a good time with friends and loved ones. Now we are offering even more ways to sit back and let the good times roll."

Together, E1011 Labs and Higgs, will be launching two heat-not-burn product offerings compatible with the elon© device: Higgs Lemon Lime stelo™ and Higgs Mixed Berry stelo™. Both are a unique blend of sun-grown hemp flower with sweet and sour flavors intended to invoke bold feelings reminiscent of the Sprite ads in the 90s.

The Higgs Lemon Lime stelo™ and Higgs Mixed Berry stelo™ are now available online at www.e1011labs.com and will begin to be available at select retail locations across the United States. On E1011 Labs' direct-to-consumer platform, customers may also subscribe to the Higgs products and have them delivered on a monthly or bi-monthly basis.

E1011 Labs enters 2023 with excitement and optimism as they continue to evaluate and select key partners to help advance their initiative in the heat-not-burn segment within Hemp and Cannabis. Subscribe to their newsletter at www.e1011labs.com to be in the know about the latest launches and product line developments.

About E1011 Labs:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, E1011 Labs embodies the spirit of a modern tech company, while still drawing inspiration from the deep-rooted traditions of the industry. They manufacture and distribute the elon®, a patented, state-of-the-art, heat-not-burn device and premium hemp flower cartridges intended to be used with elon®. On a mission to provide safe, affordable, and convenient access to cannabinoid wellness, E1011 Labs leverages innovative technology and thoughtfully crafted formulations. By entwining ancient holistic traditions with modern innovations, they are at the forefront of revolutionizing the future of cannabinoid consumption while ensuring maximum preservation of the plant's integrity with minimal waste.

