Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $1.1 million for Alameda County Client

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jerome Bellotti of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $1.1 million for client Johnny Moore during litigation.

On a clear afternoon, Defendant Dareck Randolph ran a stop sign while driving in front of an elementary school and t-boned the car of Plaintiff Johnny Moore. As a result of this crash, Moore sustained serious injuries to his neck, back, right shoulder, and right knee.

Desperate to find a cure for his relentless chronic pain, Moore began an exhaustive course of treatment, consisting of orthopedic and pain management consultations, chiropractic care, physical therapy, medications, and injections. Unfortunately, his symptoms persisted, and he was forced to undergo a three-level anterior cervical decompression and fusion surgery.

The insurance carrier argued that Moore's injuries were limited to simple muscle sprains and made a pre-suit settlement offer of $15,000.

Bellotti and his team at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. fought tirelessly to prove the severity of Moore's injuries. He deposed the Defense Medical Expert who retracted the opinions in his medical evaluation and testified that Moore in fact needed surgery to treat his injuries. This effort resulted in a settlement more than 70 times the pre-suit offer.

