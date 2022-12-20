Persist™ Biochar Receives OMRI Listing® for Organic Use

Recognition opens new market opportunities for climate-friendly soil amendment

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VGrid Energy Systems, a leader in clean energy and carbon dioxide removal, announced its Persist™ line of biochar is now OMRI Listed® for use in certified organic production, according to the USDA National Organic Program regulations. The product is specifically listed in the OMRI class of crop fertilizers and soil amendments.

Founded in 1997, OMRI is a leading nonprofit organization providing organic certifiers, growers, manufacturers, and suppliers an independent review of products intended for use in certified organic applications. According to the Organic Trade Association, sales of organic products have doubled in the last decade, topping $63 billion in 2021.

"Progressive farmers and informed consumers are increasingly demanding foods that are both organically and sustainably grown," said Jeff Norton, Vice President of Business Development at VGrid. "Recognition by OMRI opens new market opportunities for Persist biochar to now be used in organic growing operations."

Persist biochar is a highly porous and pure form of carbon produced from agricultural waste, specifically California-grown pistachio shells. The product is manufactured within VGrid's ultra-high temperature gasification process that turns the pistachio shells into clean and sustainable electricity. In doing so, the carbon from the agricultural waste is stabilized for over 1,000 years in the biochar, rather than releasing back into the atmosphere if left to decompose. In this way, Persist biochar is a "carbon negative" product that sequesters atmospheric CO2, helping to reverse climate change.

When added to soil, Persist biochar increases water and nutrient retention helping to mitigate the impact of drought. Furthermore, it naturally enhances the diversity and population of beneficial soil microbes, which can reduce dependency on chemical fertilizers.

About VGrid

VGrid Energy Systems, Inc. focuses on innovating carbon negative solutions in renewable energy. The company creates clean electricity and beneficial co-products, such as a premium biochar and liquid plant enhancer, from waste biomass which would otherwise be directed to a landfill. VGrid's mobile, high-temperature, gasification units have been operating in the Central Valley of California since 2019. Based on years of field data, the technology has proven its reliability, predictability, and scalability.

