Motto Mortgage Valor Now Open in West Virginia

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the West Virginia and Ohio markets

WHEELING, W. Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Wheeling, West Virginia. Motto Mortgage Valor is now open serving all markets throughout West Virginia and Ohio.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

Motto Mortgage Valor is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Michael Hough and Travis Broadwater. Hough and Broadwater have over 20 years' combined experience in real estate.

"Motto Mortgage Valor offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in the Ohio Valley," said Broker Owner Michael Hough. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Razmine Rouse will serve as the Operations Manager and a mortgage loan originator for the office. With more than five years of experience, Rouse is a mortgage professional that takes great satisfaction in helping home buyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership". Michael Hough will also serve as a mortgage loan originator for the office. Hough has lived in the Ohio Valley his whole life and take great pride in helping local communities and residents own their little piece of the Valley.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Valor can be reached at 304-905-8525. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Valor:

Motto Mortgage Valor (OFFICE NMLS # 2284155) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of West Virginia & Ohio, located at 538 National Rd Wheeling, WV 26003. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageValor.com or call 304-639-5201.

Razmine Rouse: NMLS: 2410007

Michael Hough: NMLS: 2144413

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Motto Mortgage