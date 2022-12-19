Dermot Halpin Appointed as Executive Chair of Drake and TaxAct

FRANKLIN, N.C., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drake Software ("Drake" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive professional tax preparation software, today announced that Dermot Halpin has joined as Executive Chair. The appointment follows the completion of the acquisition of TaxAct, a leading provider of digital, do-it-yourself ("DIY") tax filing assistance software and services, and the combination of TaxAct with Drake under a single holding company.

Mr. Halpin brings significant leadership experience building and scaling high-growth consumer marketplace platforms. Throughout his career he has led businesses operating worldwide, and previously held senior leadership positions including President of Attractions and Vacation Rentals at TripAdvisor and President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Expedia. He currently serves as a non-executive Director at Datalex.

Both Drake and TaxAct will continue to operate under their own brands to serve their distinct client bases. Dom Morea, President and CEO of Drake Software, and Curtis Campbell, President and CEO of TaxAct, will remain in their current roles and continue to lead the respective businesses.

Mr. Halpin commented:

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the exceptional Drake and TaxAct teams to accelerate growth through a focus on how the business can meet the complex needs of tax professionals and individual consumers alike. I have spent my career helping companies and brands create best-in-class organizations, and I share the Drake and TaxAct teams' unwavering focus on their customers. I look forward to working alongside Curtis and Dom to continue to build our capabilities and deliver best-in-class products for customers across the tax ecosystem."

Since it was founded in 1998, TaxAct has grown rapidly, providing DIY tax filing services to more than 90 million individual filers to date, and was the first online software provider to offer free tax filing services.

With a 45-year track record of best-in-class products and services, Drake Software provides software solutions to more than 70,000 tax offices throughout the U.S.

Mr. Campbell commented:

"We are thrilled to partner with Dermot – his deep experience leading and growing large consumer-facing, technology-enabled companies will provide invaluable expertise through our next phase of growth."

Mr. Morea commented:

"We believe that by combining our businesses, both will be better positioned to support our respective customer bases with comprehensive, industry leading products. Our complementary businesses share a collective vision for delighting customers through exceptional customer service."

Media contacts

Drake Software

Krista Lee

Email. krista.lee@drakesoftware.com

TaxAct

Amy Roepke

Email. amy.roepke@taxact.com

About Drake Software

Drake Software, a private company founded in 1977, provides software solutions to more than 70,000 tax and accounting firms that file more than 40 million tax returns every year. Known for its award-winning customer service team, Drake is also consistently recognized for excellence in quality, value, and reliability. As part of its commitment to innovation and customer success, the company has continued to expand product offerings, integrations, and customer-service efforts, more than doubling its customer base over the past decade.

About TaxAct

TaxAct is a savvy, tax-filing solution that provides filers with affordable DIY tax software to successfully navigate the U.S. tax code. As a pioneer in the industry, TaxAct's products enable all users – regardless of profession, tax bracket or complexity of their return – to quickly and accurately file their taxes all while discovering new ways to leverage their tax situation and improve their financial well-being. At TaxAct, taxes are our expertise, but we don't see them as the end goal. Rather, we believe taxes are a stepping-stone to possibility. Possibilities that are unique as every filer. Possibilities that help each hardworking American not only claim the money they deserve but also enable them to make smart money decisions. We deliver the power of possibility through straightforward technology to help filers secure their best tax outcome and elevate their financial lives.

View original content:

SOURCE Drake Software