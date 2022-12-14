With Record Growth in 2022, Traceable AI Achieves Significant Milestones and Adds Top Executives to Drive 2023 Expansion

Company appoints Stephen Jahn as Chief Financial Officer and John Schwan as VP of Channel and Alliances

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable , the industry's leading API security and observability company, today announced significant milestones for 2022, including record growth and the addition of top executives to drive its 2023 expansion efforts into new markets. The latest appointments include Stephen Jahn as Chief Financial Officer and John Schwan as VP of Channel and Alliances.

With its $60 million in Series B funding in 2022, Traceable accelerated product development in API Protection and enabled organizations to proactively test APIs for vulnerabilities in pre-production environments. Monitoring more than 100+ billion API calls per month, multiple and significant product enhancements were made to provide deeper API Catalog capabilities for enhanced API Discovery and Security Posture Management, deeper API Abuse and Fraud Protection and Active API Security Testing . All efforts focused on supporting the evolution and innovation of its enterprise-scale API Security Platform , which finds and remediates more than 50K vulnerabilities globally every day.

To continue Traceable's growth trajectory, the company recently appointed two new executives. With nearly 15 years of experience, as CFO, Jahn will lead Traceable's global financial activities including financial planning and analysis as well as operational finance. Before Traceable, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Crux Informatics, an external data automation platform.

"It was an easy decision to join Traceable . There's an incredibly strong team, great culture and phenomenal growth - and the market opportunity is very real. My previous experience highlighted how essential APIs are to the future of application development and how easily they can expose an organization if they are not properly identified, monitored and secured," said Jahn. "I am excited to be joining a company that is pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and as CFO, I will build the financial and operational foundation in which Traceable can scale."

As VP of Channel and Alliances, Schwan will oversee Traceable's network of channel and technology alliance partners, which are focused on safeguarding customers' APIs across regulated and commercial environments. Schwan will leverage more than 30 years of experience leading channel sales, alliances, and business development for market-leading cybersecurity and SaaS companies including Orca Security and VMware. Prior to Traceable, he served as VP, Global Partner Sales at Orca Security, a pioneer of agentless cloud security.

In 2022, Traceable announced additional top industry executives to help the company scale and expand into new markets and seamlessly handle customer demand. The passion for its customers comes from Traceable's founders who have demonstrated success time and time again. Reinforcing this philosophy, Traceable took its customer success to the next level by naming Arpit Patel as Chief Customer Officer. Appointed to lead its customer-centric initiatives, Patel was previously responsible for building the CS function at AppDynamics.

"We are thrilled with the growth and expansion of Traceable this year," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Traceable. "We have grown our hardworking team to deliver an exceptional platform and customer success, which has been a game changer for not only Traceable customers, but for the industry at large. Customer success is critical to any company, and we are continuing that under the leadership of our Chief Customer Officer Arpit Patel. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible solutions to proactively protect their APIs and the innovations they enable."

The company further supported its leadership team by adding Richard Bird as Traceable's Chief Security Officer, and Dr. Jisheng Wang as Traceable's Head of AI. Additionally in 2022, Traceable was named a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report on API Security . This was a testament to, not only Traceable's rightful place in the industry as a leading solutions provider, but also to how quickly API security is becoming top of mind for security executives across all verticals.

"We are excited to be the leader at the forefront of API security and continuously helping our customers succeed. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for our continued growth and evolution in 2023 and beyond," added Bansal.

To learn more on how API security can help your business, see Traceable's resources on API security , or visit https://www.traceable.ai/request-a-demo for a personalized demo of its API Security Platform.

About Traceable

Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai .

