Integrity Launches "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive to Support Children's Hospitals Nationwide

Integrity employees and Managing Partners lead community effort to collect donations of toys and stuffed animals to support children receiving care at hospitals across the country

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of its second annual "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive to benefit children-focused hospitals and organizations across the nation. The company plans to donate thousands of toys — to make a powerful impact in the communities they serve.

The purpose of the "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive is to provide individual toys, stuffed animals and books to children who need it most through organizations such as Children's Health, Toys for Tots, Children's Miracle Network, Ronald McDonald House, and other charities and children's hospitals across the country. This year, Integrity is inviting the public to support the toy drive by visiting IntegrityGivesBack.com and shopping the Amazon Wish List curated by Children's Health or by making a toy donation to a local children's based organization.

"This toy drive is very personal for me. After watching my son receive treatment at Children's Health in Dallas, we experienced first hand what children go through during a hospital stay. I also saw the power a simple toy had on improving the experience for him — it brought him an unexpected moment of joy," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "My son came up with the idea of collecting toys for other patients and I realized this was a perfect opportunity to put into action our Integrity core value of Service. Our employees rallied around the cause! After the success of last year's toy drive, our team decided to take our efforts nationwide. We hope these donations bring smiles to kids and their families and give them a bright spot of hope to help them through their challenges."

Last year, the initiative's original goal was to collect a few hundred toys for pediatric patients at Children's Health. Due to the passionate efforts of Integrity's Dallas-based employees, the toys and stuffed animals donated totaled more than 3,000. Integrity employees had such a heartwarming experience that the decision was made to expand efforts nationwide this year with 6,000 Integrity employees in 250 Partner Offices joining the cause. This company-wide engagement will result in thousands of children nationwide receiving a toy or stuffed animal to help them look forward to good days ahead.

"I've seen firsthand how tough being in the hospital can be on a child," shared Shane Van Loon, Managing Partner at Integrity. "When my daughter was in the hospital, receiving the gift of a toy was a surprise moment of delight in a very tough, long journey. At Integrity, we say we are a family, and it's moments like these that make me so proud to be part of this company. Seeing the Integrity family come together to support such an important cause is truly an inspiration. We're not only professing our core values, but living them!"

"At Integrity, we believe in putting people first in everything we do," explained Rachelle McReynolds, Integrity's Chief HR Officer and VP of People and Culture. "It's a commitment that is central to our mission, and core to the special culture we're creating as a company. I can't think of a better or more meaningful cause for us to rally around than helping children and their families experience an unexpected moment of joy during a difficult time. We know this toy drive will make a big difference in the lives of people in our communities, and we're very grateful to everyone who is taking part in it."

"Reaching out to the communities we serve is incredibly important to everyone at Integrity," shared Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "We're honored to provide these toys to children to hopefully brighten their days while receiving medical care. Family and Service are two of our core values, and that makes it even more gratifying for us to come together as an Integrity family to help bring smiles and comfort to thousands of other families."

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.integritygivesback.com.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC