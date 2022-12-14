Aligned Dental Partners Introduces Overjet AI to 750+ Practices to Enhance Patient Care

The dental consulting company selects Overjet for AI-powered radiograph analysis to detect disease, enhance clinical consistency, and elevate provider-patient communication.

BOSTON and SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Dental Partners (ADP), a national leader in dental consulting and management services, announced today it is introducing Overjet as its AI provider of choice to more than 750 practices.

The consulting company works with emerging dental support organizations (DSOs), group practices, and entrepreneurial dentists to enhance productivity, efficiency, and revenues.

"It's our goal to provide practices with solutions that will make dentists' lives easier, elevate patient care, and grow their business," said Chris McClure, Co-founder of Aligned Dental Partners. "When we saw the results that Overjet generated in several of our practices, it was an easy decision to implement it in our own DSO and recommend it to our consulting clients."

"AI-assisted diagnosis is the future of dentistry," said Alex Giannini, DDS, who is also a co-founder. "It's objective, accurate, and enhances clinical consistency, giving doctors a powerful tool to help in their clinical decision-making."

Overjet's FDA-cleared AI analyzes and annotates X-rays in real time, outlining decay, quantifying bone loss, and adding color and measurements to help both the clinical team and patients know where to focus their attention.

"Overjet and Aligned Dental Partners are united in our goal to improve oral health care by enhancing dentists' training and experience with the latest technology," said Wardah Inam, the CEO and co-founder of Overjet. "AI analyzes vast amounts of data to help dentists diagnose and help patients better visualize what is happening with their oral health."

The AI also analyzes patient records from previous visits, which makes it easier for dentists to compare changes over time. Plus, insurance companies are more likely to approve claims when the findings are supported by AI analysis.

Forbes magazine named Overjet one of the top 50 AI companies shaping the future. To learn more, visit Overjet.com .

About Aligned Dental Partners

Aligned Dental Partners is an innovative dental consulting company working with emerging DSOs, group practices, and entrepreneurial dentists. Clients work with Aligned Dental Partners to develop their platform, increase EBITDA, and drastically grow their company's value. ADP helps dental companies centralize their non-clinical functions and support their management teams, allowing dentists to focus on patient care. ADP's team has been supporting the business of dentistry for over 30 years and has successfully built, operated, and transitioned dentist-owned and dentist-led groups to accomplish their goals while achieving premium valuations. For more information, visit aligneddentalpartners.com.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups, and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com .

