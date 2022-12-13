Treadwell Therapeutics Announces A Presentation at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting Featuring a Clinical Trial Update on CFI-400945, an oral PLK4 inhibitor

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadwell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, small molecule therapeutics for highly aggressive cancers, today announced a presentation for the Company's CFI-400945 program, a first in class inhibitor of Polo-like Kinase 4 (PLK4) a critical regulator of centriole duplication, at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held from December 10-13, 2022. The poster presentation described the preliminary results from the monotherapy dose optimization portion of the TWT-202 in advanced leukemias.

"CFI-400945 had previously shown single agent complete remissions in refractory high risk AML. As we optimize dose for the agent in unselected leukemia patients in study TWT-202, we are encouraged by the continued signs of safety and tolerability with this oral dosing regimen," said Principal Investigator, Dr. Gautam Borthukar, MD, Professor, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"We look forward to dose selection for CFI-400945, and expansion into populations of interest, including patients with TP53 mutations, where there is substantial unmet need," said Dr. Michael Tusche, Co-CEO at Treadwell Therapeutics.

2022 ASH Poster Presentations and Details:

Preliminary Results from a Phase 2 Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose Optimization Clinical Study of the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetic (PK) and Pharmacodynamic (PD) Profiles of CFI-400945 As a Single Agent or in Combination with Azacitidine or Decitabine in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndrome or Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (TWT-202)

Publication Number: 4087

Session: 616; Poster III

Date and Time: December 12th, 2022, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Data presented on CFI-400945, an oral, first-in-class PLK4 inhbitor, showed a tolerable safety profile at the 32, 48 and 64 mg cohorts (N=12), with exposures being approximately dose linear. No dose limiting toxicities have been observed to date, suggesting further dose optimization is required. Five cases of stable disease have been observed - 3 per ELN with 1 at 48 mg, and 2 at 64 mg, as well as 2 at 48 mg per IWG. Adverse events (AEs) for CFI-400945 in this study were in line with those observed in previous studies in similar patient populations. Main AEs (any grade) were hematologic, gastrointestinal and metabolism/nutritional disorders. Most predominant severe AE was febrile neutropenia. No treatment emergent adverse events led to study drug discontinuation.

About Treadwell Therapeutics

Treadwell Therapeutics is a science driven, clinical-stage, multi-modality biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class medicines to address unmet needs in patients with cancer. The Company's internally developed clinical pipeline includes CFI-400945, CFI-402257 (TTK inhibitor) and CFI-402411 (HPK1 inhibitor). The company is also advancing a pre-clinical pipeline of first-in-class antibody and TCR-based cell therapy assets. For more information, please visit www.treadwelltx.com.

