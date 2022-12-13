Top Rankings for BMO Capital Markets' FICC Macro Strategy Group in Institutional Investor Client Survey

#1 in Technical Analysis and #2 in U.S. Rates Strategy, BMO Capital Markets is a top ten firm globally and in the U.S.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets' Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Macro Strategy group has claimed top honours in the Institutional Investor 2022 Global Fixed Income Research Team survey.

Rankings are determined by input from more than 6,000 portfolio managers and buy-side analysts at 1,600 institutions around the world, providing feedback across 61 sectors. The survey recognizes the best firms in high yield, investment grade, economics, and strategy.

As a firm, BMO Capital Markets retained its #6 position in USA: Economics & Strategy and its top 10 ranking both globally and in the U.S., holding several top positions in their focus areas. In the individual categories, the group earned the following:

Analyst Rankings - 2022 Leaders | USA: Economics & Strategy

#1 Fixed Income Strategy – Ian Lyngen

#1 U.S. Rates – Ian Lyngen

#1 Technical Analysis – Ian Lyngen

#2 Technical Analysis – Ben Jeffery

#5 (Runner Up) Short-Duration Strategy – Ian Lyngen

Firm Rankings - 2022 Leaders | USA: Economics & Strategy

#1 Technical Analysis

#2 U.S. Rates Strategy

#3 Short-Duration Strategy

#4 (Runner Up) Fixed Income Strategy

#5 Federal Agency Debt Strategy

"We're proud to receive this recognition of our team's commitment to global fixed income and the industry-leading analysis and solutions in fixed-income strategy, economics and FX they consistently provide to our clients," said Kate Whalen, Head, Global Client Coverage, Global Markets, BMO Capital Markets. "Thanks to an incredibly talented group, BMO Capital Markets continues to make progress as a top ten firm, both globally and in the U.S."

