North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a class-based business, starting a forensic science program, and creating a kindergarten vegetable garden are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.
"North Island Credit Union is committed to supporting our education community, and this grant program is one way we are continuing to support teachers as they work to engage and inspire their students through innovative programs," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and applaud the creative ways they are bringing learning to life for their students."
The Fall 2022 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include:
Marcus Artates
High Tech High School
Chula Vista
Jennifer Bromma
Santana High School
Santee
Keying Deng
University City High School
San Diego
Taylor Gonzalez
Rowan Elementary School
San Diego
Tan Huynh
Elevate School
San Diego
Brenna Kelly
Casillas Elementary School
Chula Vista
Karen Koehler
Silver Gate Elementary School
San Diego
Silvia Miranda
Nicoloff Elementary School
San Ysidro
Joseph Szakovits
Bonita Vista High School
Chula Vista
Kristine Weiner
Sandburg Elementary School
San Diego
Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $165,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.
