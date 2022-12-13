Newport Healthcare Receives Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business Award

Annual list recognizes private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Health Services category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

(PRNewsfoto/Newport Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. Magazine (on newsstands December 13), recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.

Scott Omelianuk, Editor-In-Chief of Inc., says, "Inc. Magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental, or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Newport Healthcare was specifically recognized for its contributions to the mental health and wellness of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community. This includes creating a specialized training for Newport clinicians, in partnership with The Trevor Project, to best support LGBTQ+ clients and families and provide inclusive, educated care.

"We are extraordinarily proud of this accomplishment, for being recognized for our work with the LGBTQ+ community, and for the outstanding efforts of our teams," said Joe Procopio, Newport Healthcare CEO. "We strive to be an innovator in behavioral health treatment and this award is a testament to our state-of-the-art initiatives that can be a model for other health systems seeking to achieve superior outcomes and sustainable healing."

For the award, Inc.'s editors reviewed companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world, rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

For more information about Newport Healthcare, its treatment programs, third-party validated outcomes, or career opportunities, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach with individualized, integrated programs that combine clinical and experiential therapies with academic or career support. Newport's nationwide residential and outpatient treatment programs bring teens and young adults from self-destruction to self-esteem, addressing the underlying causes of high-risk behavior from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newport Healthcare