JP Hurtado Joins Holiday Inn Club Vacations as Chief Information Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a leading national vacation ownership company, today announced that JP Hurtado has joined the company as its Chief Information Officer. In this newly created role, JP will lead the company's various Information Technology (IT) teams. He will be responsible for leading, steering and accelerating the company's technology strategy and digital transformation.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations logo (PRNewswire)

"Holiday Inn Club Vacations is obsessed with making the customer experience consistently exceptional. Delivering technology and other tools to our team members plays a pivotal role in making every step in the customer journey great, helping us exceed expectations, further build brand loyalty and enable growth," said John Staten, President and Chief Executive Officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. "We're thrilled to have JP join our team, where his vast experience, leadership qualities and technical know-how will take us to the next level in this critical part of our operations."

JP brings more than 20 years of experience in end-to-end technology development and data management to this role, spending most of his career with Fortune 500 companies in the hospitality, entertainment and professional services industry. Before joining Holiday Inn Club Vacations, JP was Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Dave & Buster's, Inc., where he oversaw the company's digital products, cybersecurity program, brand innovation and data and analytics platform. Prior to that, JP served in many senior IT leadership roles for Royal Caribbean Cruises for more than a decade. A graduate of the University of Florida, JP started his career with Ernst & Young where he was a consultant.

About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Encompassing 28 resorts across 14 U.S. states, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company's flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando's Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Media Contact:

Ashley Pipa, Holiday Inn Club Vacations

407.315.8866

apipa@holidayinnclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holiday Inn Club Vacations