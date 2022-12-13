IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Standards Activities Sub Division Global Outreach Event (Online)

In an effort to attract industry professionals to join the five IEEE Standard committees, the IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) is organizing a global virtual outreach event on the 15th of December 2022 from 6:00 pm to 6:45 pm Pacific Time.

Professionals or ad-hoc industry groups actively working on standardization activities related to Circuits and Systems are invited to bring their activities under the umbrella of IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) to utilize the broader impact of IEEE Standards. IEEE CASS SASD has started efforts to provide core standards for the benefit of the industry including integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, and domain-specific accelerators. These standards help enable the industry to move technology forward at a rapid pace to deliver amazing products to consumers. Presently, there are more than 100 experts with around 30% participants from the industry.

The IEEE CASS SASD committee for the 2022-2023 term consists of:

IEEE CASS Vice President - Technical Activities: Xinmiao Zhang

Chair: Kiran Gunnam

Chair-Elect: Yongfu Li

Voting Members:

Hossam Ahmed

Wen-Hsiao Peng,

Lu Yu,

Yuanjin Zheng

The global outreach event will be held on the 15th of December 2022 from 6:00 pm to 6:45 pm Pacific Time through a Zoom meeting room. Attendees are also required to register at this Eventbrite link and the Zoom meeting details will be shared by email to attendees.

At this event, the IEEE CASS SASD Chair, Dr. Kiran Gunnam will be presenting the IEEE CASS SASD program and overview of the IEEE Standards Procedure. The standard committee chairs as listed below, will be sharing the recent development and activities in their respective committee.

IC Design and Test for Emerging Circuits and Systems. Chair: Vahid Vahidfar , Apple. Emerging Processor Systems. Chair: Travis Anderson , Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Domain-Specific Accelerators. Chair: Mehran Nekuii , Google. Flexible and Wearable Circuits and Systems. Chair: Yong Lian ,York University, Canada Hardware Security. Chair: Yi Wang , Continental AG

We would like to call out to those professionals who are interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities. You can sign up through this mailing list .

