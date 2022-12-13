Festival Napa Valley Appoints Amanda Harlan Maltas and Tracy Sweeney to Board of Directors

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Festival Napa Valley is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Harlan Maltas and Tracy Sweeney to its Board of Directors. The largest nonprofit cultural institution in Napa County, Festival Napa Valley is a leader in transforming the world famous wine region into a cultural destination.

"We have been fortunate to build an exceptional board of directors, now numbering 30 vintners and community leaders," said board chairman Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega, Tolosa, and Perinet wineries. "We are thrilled to welcome Amanda and Tracy to this group of dedicated individuals who have a passion for overseeing Festival Napa Valley's mission of enriching the community through innovative performances and inspiring educational programs."

Amanda Harlan Maltas is Director of Communications for The Napa Valley Reserve and Meadowood Napa Valley, and ambassador for the Harlan Family Domain and its iconic labels. Born and raised in the Napa Valley, Harlan Maltas was immersed from an early age in the cultural, social, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic life of the region. She traveled widely as a competitive amateur dressage rider before joining the Harlan Family Domain. Today, she plays an integral role in developing the culture of the family's businesses.

Tracy Sweeney serves as Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer for Treasury Wine Estates' Napa Valley brands Beaulieu Vineyards, Beringer, Etude, Frank Family Vineyards, Stags' Leap Winery and Sterling. She oversees all aspects of luxury cellar door hospitality and direct sales. Sweeney has served the Napa Valley community in a variety of roles, including as St. Helena city planning commissioner and Chamber of Commerce vice chair, and through fundraising and development for various schools and nonprofits. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and an MBA from National University.

The 17th edition of Festival Napa Valley will take place at venues throughout Napa Valley, July 14-23, 2023. View the full board roster at https://festivalnapavalley.org/about-us/board/.

About Festival Napa Valley

Festival Napa Valley celebrates music's unmatched power to enrich, uplift and inspire. For 17 years, Napa's flagship festival has presented international stars and emerging talent in free and affordable concerts in Napa Valley's iconic venues, and to audiences virtually worldwide. With inspiring education programs for youth and seniors, two tuition-free summer academies for vocalists and instrumentalists, and scholarships for talented students, Festival Napa Valley plays a vital part in creating a thriving, healthy, and engaged community, fulfilling its mission to bring the arts to all. www.festivalnapavalley.org

