Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against Starbucks for the rape of a teen barista by her Starbucks Shift Supervisor

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 13, 2022, Andreozzi + Foote filed a lawsuit against Starbucks for a teen barista raped by her Shift Supervisor, Justin Mariani. The lawsuit accuses Starbucks of failing to protect the teen from Mariani. Starbucks knew that teen baristas accused Mariani of sexual harassment before the rape. Mariani also had a felony record before Starbucks hired him.

Andreozzi + Foote's lawsuit alleges Starbucks violated the New York State Human Relations law. The lawsuit alleges Starbucks could have stopped Mariani, and prevented the rape. Starbucks is alleged to have condoned Mariani's known harassment by failing to discipline him.

Authorities arrested Mariani in April 2021, shortly after he raped the teen. At the same time, Mariani was charged with the rape of another female Starbucks employee. Mariani pled guilty on May 9, 2022 to both rapes. In August, a Cayuga County judge sentenced Mariani to ten years in New York state prison.

Mariani's rape had a devastating impact on the teen barista. At Mariani's August sentencing, a Cayuga County assistant district attorney read a statement from the teen plaintiff. In the statement, the girl, who who was 17 at the time of her rape, called Mariani the "most disgusting ... man I have ever met." She also talked how the rape affected her life.

Andreozzi + Foote's lawsuit seeks damages from Starbucks for Mariani's rape. The lawsuit seeks damages for the plaintiff's pain and suffering, and punitive damages against Starbucks.

