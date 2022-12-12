Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Coupa Software Incorporated has obtained a Fair Price in its Transaction with Thoma Bravo

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Coupa Software Incorporated has obtained a Fair Price in its Transaction with Thoma Bravo

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Thoma Bravo.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/coupa-software-incorporated or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Coupa's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Coupa shareholders are expected to receive only $81.00 per share, which implies a total enterprise value of $8 billion for Coupa. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Coupa by imposing a significant penalty if Coupa accepts a superior bid. Coupa insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Coupa's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Coupa.

If you own Coupa common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/coupa-software-incorporated.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP