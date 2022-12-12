GET READY FOR VIBES, VIEWS, AND VACATIONS AS VIDA DUBAI MARINA & YACHT CLUB OPEN DOORS

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Dubai's most anticipated new hotels, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, is now open to welcome you with the best of city's experiences from yacht adventures to culinary offerings and amazing nightlife.

With a stunning view overlooking Dubai Marina, the high-rise Vida consists of 158 hotel rooms and more than 300 residences. It takes pride of place at one of the most iconic locations – means everything you need is in close reach!

With its idyllic location on the waterfront promenade, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club brings diverse gastronomic offerings with a stunning vista and adds to the already vibrant lifestyle to be found in the neighborhood. This will surely be your next destination for bites, sips, and weekend vibes - you can even bring your furry friends along to make it paw-some.

Origins restaurant brings the perfect blend of fabulous flavours for those wanting to eat cleaner with a perfect marina view. Whether you are looking to start the day off right, devour a light lunch, or savour a delectable dinner, Origins is the spot for you.

For a change of pace Stage 2 offers a relaxed vibe, ideal for connecting with friends, or popping some headphones in and catching up with some work. With indoor and outdoor seating, you can grab a bite and a coffee and enjoy this chilled out space with an energetic creative kick.

The rooftop pool at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is perfect to catch some rays, or enjoy sips while you savor a stunning marina sunset. And don't worry about the little ones either – they will be more than entertained in the Kids' Club.

With exceptionally crafted creative spaces and amenities, Vida Marina & Yacht Club offers an upscale lifestyle hub for entrepreneurial and creative minds, so come to Dubai's new destination where you can connect, inspire, and create.

Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, Mark Kirby said: "We are incredibly proud and excited to introduce Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club as this is a very important extension of Vida brand. Dubai Marina is full of life and exceptional energy, a great community where our brand fits perfectly and we look forward to integrating into this neighbourhood while offering both visitors and guests unforgettable experiences."

About Vida Hotels and Resorts:

Vida, meaning 'life' in Spanish embraces warmth, simplicity, and creativity in design-led spaces. Vida Hotels and Resorts inject life into experiences by keeping its authentic, yet creative values close to heart. This is an urban hub that offers an upscale lifestyle at stylishly designed hotels, resorts, and residences across the region. Positioned as a lively and vibrant space where creative and entrepreneurial minds can create, play, and come alive.

Vida Hotels and Resorts offer a stimulating environment where style meets convenience and interactivity. As a brand that is inspired by creativity and design, it captures the most high-spirited destinations across the UAE including Vida Downtown, Vida Emirates Hills, Vida Creek Harbour, and Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain. It is expanding its vibrant lifestyle to key locations in the region with the recent opening of Vida Marassi Al Bahrain and Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club along with further expansion to Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the coming future.

