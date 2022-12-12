Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp Named Dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine

Medical leader who helped shape beginnings of medical school takes leadership of School

NUTLEY, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., has been named dean of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. He will also hold the distinguished Robert C. and Laura C. Garrett Endowed Chair for the School of Medicine Dean.

Dr. Boscamp had been interim dean of the School since the sudden passing of his predecessor, Dr. Bonita Stanton, last January. Boscamp had previously been vice dean of the school.

"Dr. Boscamp has performed terrifically in the interim role, and he's proven to be a visionary educator," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. "We are excited to see how he leads the school to an ever-brighter future."

"Jeff Boscamp has done a great job in stepping in and keeping this medical school moving forward," said John "Skip" Williams, M.D., chairman of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine's Board of Governors. "He took the reins almost a year ago, and has guided the School with an exceptional set of skills and values."

Dr. Boscamp was selected from a field of qualified candidates after a national, competitive search.

Dr. Boscamp has been a clinician and leader in what has become Hackensack Meridian Health since 1987. Dr. Boscamp has been integrally involved with the founding of the School since the concept of starting a new medical school was first discussed more than a decade ago. He co-chaired the search committee that brought Founding Dean Stanton to the school.

At the School of Medicine he has been the course co-Director for a major first year basic science course: Immunity, Infection and Cancer (I2C). In March 2020, with COVID-19 overwhelming the clinical services of HMH, Dr. Boscamp selected eight medical students to be embedded in these clinical services to research emerging information on the epidemiology, disease manifestations, and treatments for, COVID-19. The students produced 70 papers in 6 weeks and the details of this innovative "pop-up" course were published in Academic Medicine. He also teaches a very popular wine appreciation course (with a set curriculum and textbook).

A longstanding and highly-regarded leader at Hackensack University Medical Center, he also serves as a member of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees Academics Committee.

Prior to these positions, Dr. Boscamp held the Marvin I. Gottlieb, M.D., Ph.D., Endowed Chair of Pediatrics at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital for 14 years. He founded the Section of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and the Steven Bader Immunological Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center, is a frequent continuing medical education speaker, and has received numerous teaching awards.

Dr. Boscamp graduated from Williams College and New York Medical College. He was a resident in pediatrics at Babies Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and in internal medicine at Greenwich Hospital, Yale University School of Medicine. He completed a fellowship in adult and pediatric infectious diseases at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

In addition, Dr. Boscamp was Chairman of the NJ Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics, Committee on Infectious Diseases and a member of the executive committee of that organization. He was appointed by the Governor as a member of the Catastrophic Illness in Children Relief Fund Commission. He is a fellow of the AAP and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society and a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Infectious Diseases Society of New Jersey, and the American Society for Microbiology. Dr. Boscamp is board-certified in Pediatric Infectious Diseases, is a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, and has received numerous professional awards in recognition of his teaching and clinical skills.

Dr. Boscamp will be the second dean of the medical school, which admitted its first students in 2018 and graduated its first physicians in 2021. Dr. Stanton served as the founding dean of the institution from 2016 until her passing in January 2022.

