Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Announces Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc and Canaccord Genuity Corp as Co-financial Advisors

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that the special committee (the "Special Committee") of its Board of Directors announced on November 22, 2022 has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp and Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc as its co-financial advisors to assist in its review and evaluation of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company.

In addition, the Company has retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. to assist with investor relations activities managing the communications to investors and market analysts.

There can be no assurance that the process referred to herein will lead to the approval or completion of any transaction. The Company does not intend to provide any updates with respect to this process unless and until the Special Committee and the Board of Directors approves a specific transaction or otherwise concludes its review of strategic alternatives.

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

