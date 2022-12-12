CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind NeoGenomics Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention NeoGenomics, Inc. ("NeoGenomics") (NASDAQ: NEO) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 27, 2020 and April 26, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in NeoGenomics, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against NeoGenomics includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants represented to investors that it had a "comprehensive menu" of cancer tests with "every kind of testing modality that you can use for cancer, including some of the fast-growing new ones, like next-generation sequencing," which positioned the Company as a "one-stop-shop" for pathologists and gave NeoGenomics "a competitive advantage" as a "go-to reference lab with a comprehensive menu for just about any kind of tests that you want to have done in cancer"; and (2) defendants represented that NeoGenomics could "leverage" the supposedly "fixed cost" structure of its business to improve profitability as revenue increased and touted the Company's "robust Compliance Program . . . to ensure compliance with the myriad of . . . laws, regulations and governmental guidance applicable to our business."

DEADLINE: February 6, 2023

Aggrieved NeoGenomics investors only have until February 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong