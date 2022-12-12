Amid Market Demand, Fortem Technologies Opens Washington D.C. Metro Area Office and Expands Executive Team

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced it has opened a new office in the Washington D.C. metro area. The new office will be located just outside D.C. in the growing technology corridor in Chantilly, Virginia.

"Opening an office in Washington D.C.'s metro area is a necessary move," said Jon Gruen, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "We're growing rapidly and much of that growth is coming from the D.C environment. Having a presence at the nation's capital will help us better address that business demand."

Along with the new office location, Fortem has appointed Michael Buscher as Executive Director of Enterprise Operations based out of the new D.C. office location. Buscher will be focused on coordinating engagements with U.S. Government entities, acting as the key point of contact for partnerships in the national capital region, and ongoing business development activities. Buscher brings 30+ years of government experience to include Army Special Operations and nearly 10 years at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Before joining as Executive Director, Buscher served on Fortem's Government Advisory Board. Prior to Fortem, he was the Chief Growth Officer at BigBear.ai, Vice President at Peraton, Vice President and Director of the National Intelligence Center at Huntington Ingalls Industries, as well as Chief Executive Officer at Vanguard Defense Industries, which pioneered the use of unmanned technology for law enforcement and the commercial sector. Fortem is confident Buscher's experiences will set him up for success in his new role at the company.

Buscher joins other recent key executive hires that will also be based out of the new D.C. office. Matt Quinn, Vice President of Government Solutions and Warren Brown, Vice President of Marketing, were both appointed earlier this year. Quinn brings an impressive background to the company, as he was formerly a U.S. Secret Service special agent, and senior executive and former Deputy Assistant Director for the Office of Protective Operations. Brown also comes to the company with pertinent experience, as he was former Vice President of Marketing for SAIC and previously Executive Director of Brand and Marketing for The Boeing Company.

"These gentlemen have extremely impressive backgrounds, each bringing a unique perspective to Fortem," continued Gruen." This office opening coupled with our talent expansion marks an exciting step towards taking Fortem Technologies to the next level."

Within the past year, Fortem Technologies has more than doubled its deal flow and booking projections. Most recently, Fortem announced its support to protect the FIFA World Cup, and its presence in Ukraine helping fight off drone warfare . If you're interested in learning more or joining the team, please visit www.fortemtech.com .

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects, and defends the world's corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com .

