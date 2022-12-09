Palantir and Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, Announce New Partnership to Revolutionize Security and Risk Management for the 21st Century

MONTREAL and DENVER, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, "Palantir"), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, announced today a strategic partnership with leading integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, to transform security and risk management with the power of AI.

This multi-million dollar long-term strategic partnership will help to reshape security and risk management by leveraging critical information to provide clients with innovative solutions, data-driven insights for results-oriented decision-making that meet their everyday challenges. In a dynamic and interconnected world, effective risk mitigation relies on being able to bring together and comprehend data about global events. Leveraging Crisis24's unparalleled expertise and depth of knowledge in crisis management and intelligence, Palantir's Foundry operating system will enable users to identify critical trends and provide comprehensive analysis of emerging risks around the world as well as develop new offerings for the public and private sectors.

By providing the ability to manage the full scale and complexity of their data, Palantir's Foundry software will help Crisis24 to deliver enhanced analytics and insights on topics such as crime, terrorism, health, transportation, and geopolitics. AI-driven insights combined with human intelligence will identify risk trends as they arise and allow Crisis24 to deliver even more actionable, tailored information to its clients. With an improved ability to understand the threat landscape and deliver advanced analysis with Foundry, Crisis24 will be able to improve resilience for the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations.

"Every organization must be able to understand, anticipate and react effectively to risks as they evolve," said Alex Karp, co-founder and chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies. "This requires leveraging the massive amount of relevant data out there and distilling it down to usable insights. We are proud to partner with industry leader Crisis24, and parent company GardaWorld, on this challenge."

"This strategic partnership is a paradigm shift in the delivery of security risk intelligence. It will allow Crisis24 to conquer new frontiers as the most powerful and advanced source of risk intelligence and analytics in the world. We are privileged to partner with Palantir, a world-renowned software and AI powerhouse, as a strategic growth ally to maximize Crisis24's full-service integrated risk solutions," said Stephan Crétier, Founder, President, and CEO of GardaWorld and Crisis24. "More importantly, we are bringing together two entrepreneurial companies who are leading in their fields to uniquely leverage the power of man and machine."

