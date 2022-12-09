EBET Anticipates England vs. France to be Company’s Largest Wagered-On Soccer Game

EBET Brands Karamba and BetTarget are Anticipating High Volumes of Wagering for the World Cup Quarterfinal, Offering More than 30 Betting Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced today that it expects the World Cup quarterfinal between England and France to be the company's largest wagered-on soccer game to date. EBET's main brands Karamba and BetTarget are anticipating high volumes of wagering for Saturday's match, with a large percentage of their customer base from England. Customers can wager on more than 30 bets. France is the slight favorite.

Aaron Speach, CEO of EBET, commented, "We have been seeing increased betting engagement since the start of the World Cup and expect this weekend to continue that trend. England versus France is going to be a thriller, and I will be cheering on England."

Customers of licensed bookmakers are expected to wager about $1 billion on each World Cup quarterfinal game, and up to $2.5 billion on the final, according to Barclays, which cited data from betting analytics firm H2 Gambling Capital.

About EBET, Inc.

EBET operates and develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better entertainment and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics in the wagering space. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.4 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and the 2022 SiGMA Asia and SiGMA Americas Awards. Its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment and the 2022 SiGMA Americas award for Online Casino of the Year. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously Esports Technologies Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022, to better reflect the company's business and mission.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected wagers on the World Cup. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

