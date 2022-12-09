Cosmos Hotel Management Opens 5 New Unique MIMARU Apartment Hotels in Tokyo and Osaka to Discover Japan

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid return of international travelers to Japan, Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce five Apartment Hotel MIMARU openings in Tokyo and Osaka. MIMARU offers spacious rooms furnished with stocked kitchens, enabling guests to stay together and discover Japan. With these latest openings, MIMARU now has 25 hotels in the popular urban areas of Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto as of 2022.

MIMARU Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202212020735/_prw_PI2fl_Gt00WFoL.png

In Tokyo, the new locations are:

- Asakusa, Japan's iconic destination;

- Nihombashi, where the atmosphere from the feudal Edo period is still alive;

- Ikebukuro, the emerging capital of Cool Japan with manga, anime, arts, and games in abundance.

In Osaka, buzzing with the anticipation of Expo 2025, exciting Shinsaibashi with excellent access from airports now has two new MIMARU hotels.

- MIMARU SUITES Tokyo Nihombashi (Opened September 29th, 2022)

All rooms are spacious, with two separate bedrooms and a kitchen stocked with popular Japanese tableware. Please eat like a local in a guestroom.

- MIMARU Tokyo Ikebukuro (Opened November 1st, 2022)

Every room has a PC with access to the room's Metaverse Room. An eSports Room for up to five guests can play is also available.

- MIMARU SUITES Tokyo Asakusa (To open December 22nd, 2022)

All rooms have two separate bedrooms for a high-quality vacation house experience.

- MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi East (Opened October 6th, 2022)

Enjoy sake and an "Izakaya" (Japanese pub) atmosphere with short curtains, paper lanterns, a food stall, and sake barrels.

- MIMARU Osaka Shinsaibashi North (Opened November 24th, 2022)

The decor is based on the Osaka Castle, the iconic symbol of Osaka; the lobby has a "golden tea room" and a display of Japanese samurai armor.

While many visitors to Japan travel with their families or in groups, hotels that offer the luxury of relaxation to such large groups are limited in most urban areas. Apartment Hotel MIMARU hotels are located in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, offering excellent access. MIMARU accommodates large groups on extended stays, with spacious rooms (40 sq. meters and larger) furnished with stocked kitchens, a living/dining area, and laundromats in each hotel. The name MIMARU is a neologism from the Japanese phrase "MInna de toMARU" meaning "stay together." Many guests appreciate MIMARU's apartment-style hotels because they offer a comfortable home-away-from-home space to experience Japan, enabling guests to feel at home.

Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202212020735/_prw_PI3fl_N71kf02K.png

MIMARU also has diverse themed rooms that make the Japan experience even more memorable. The Pokemon Room, where a huge stuffed Snorlax and original Pokemon-themed tableware await guests, is immensely popular among Pokemon fans from around the world. Visitors can also play "Find the Hidden Ninja!" in the Ninja Room, created under the supervision of the Japan Ninja Council, with displays of "shuriken" (ninja stars) and scrolls and ninja motifs hiding in surprising places. Other themed rooms include a Premium Party Room furnished with a sushi counter and an Ukiyo-e (Japanese woodblock print) Room adorned with works by Hokusai and original MIMARU works created by modern ukiyo-e artists. Guests can experience Japan in an entertaining way.

Photo3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202212020735/_prw_PI4fl_U8kxXh01.png

(C) Pokemon. (C) Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM, (R), and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

MIMARU staff members are fans of Japan from around the world. Many are multilingual and able to communicate smoothly in Japanese and English; some MIMARU hotels have staff fluent in Chinese, Spanish, and Korean as well. These staff members are MIMARU guests' reliable partners to make extraordinary trips together.

Photo4: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202212020735/_prw_PI1fl_Af9D39z6.png

Three Apartment Hotel MIMARU locations have been selected in the Top 20 of "Best Hotels in Japan 2020 by International Travelers," announced in the Inbound Report 2020 by Tripadvisor (R), the world's largest travel guidance platform.

- 6th Place: MIMARU Tokyo Hatchobori

- 10th Place: MIMARU Tokyo Ueno Inaricho

- 12th Place: MIMARU Tokyo Akasaka

Logo of Tripadvisor's Best Hotels in Japan 2020:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202212020735/_prw_PI5fl_BJko8n3z.png

For more information about the unique experiences in MIMARU, please visit the website:

MIMARU Website: https://mimaruhotels.com/en/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mimaruhotels/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mimaruhotels/

For each picture, please visit the link below:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202212020735?p=images

Cosmos Hotel Management

- Head office: Tokyo, Minato

- President: Hideki Fujioka

- Contact Us https://mimaruhotels.com/en/contact-us/

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107482/202212020735/_prw_PI6fl_31fAS2Hp.png

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.