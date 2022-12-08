Text Request Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Based exclusively on employee surveying, the global designation serves as a testament to Text Request's high-quality workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request , the industry-leading business messaging platform, has earned Great Place to Work® certification. The prestigious designation is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Text Request. This year, 100 percent of employees said it's a great place to work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Every year, more than 10,000 companies from 60 countries apply to be Great Place to Work-Certified.

"We have two-and-a-half times more customers today than we did this time one year ago, and that kind of growth can only happen when you have a team that loves their work and that loves working together," said Text Request CEO, Brian Elrod. "When we founded this company in 2014, we wanted it to be a place where people enjoyed delivering impactful results. We've been intentional about cultivating that, and I couldn't be more proud of what we're achieving."

Coming on the heels of being recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work" in their home market for the third straight year, being named a Great Place to Work® is Text Request's second workplace award of 2022. Text Request also appeared on this year's Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, and debuted on Financial Times' "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" roster, among other recognitions.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Text Request is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We've crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com .

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

